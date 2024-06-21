Gallery: Eneli Jefimova arrives in Tallinn after gold medal win

European champion swimmer Eneli Jefimova arrives in Tallinn on June 21, 2024.
European women's 100-meter breaststroke champion Eneli Jefimova returned home with her gold medal on Friday.

The 17-year-old clinched the victory at the 2024 European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade on Wednesday with a time of 1:06.41, beating runner-up Switzerland's Lisa Mamie by 0.74 seconds.

The win was Jefimova's first European Championship title in the long pool. The Estonian also won gold last year over the same distance in the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania.

"To be first in both the short course and the long pool is a feeling of wow. If you are ever asked who was the first Estonian swimmer to win a gold medal at the European Championships, then they will say it was me. It's a really proud feeling and I'm overwhelmed with joy," she said on Wednesday after her win.

Jefimova and her coach Henry Hein were greeted by well-wishers and the media at Tallinn Airport on Friday afternoon.

Editor: Helen Wright

