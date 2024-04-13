Kristin Tattar leads after day one in Arkansas

Disc Golf star Kristin Tattar got off to a good start at the Play It Again Sports Jonesboro Open, a Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) event in Jonesboro, Arkansas, leading by six strokes after day one.

Tattar is a disc golf double world champion

Tattar had won in Jonesboro in 2022 and got off to a stellar start this time around too, completing the first 10 holes with five birdies (one stroke under par) and just one bogey (one above par).

Here are some of the shots that helped Kristin Tattar open up a six-stroke lead during Round 1 of the 2024 Jonesboro Open! pic.twitter.com/3DJS2JxPLW — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) April 12, 2024

The second half of day one went even better, as Tattar scored birdies on six consecutive holes, finishing the 18-hole round 10 under par, in 56 throws and six ahead of second-placer, Finland's Eveliina Salonen

The Jonesboro Open continues on Saturday.

