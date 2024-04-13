Kristin Tattar leads after day one in Arkansas

Kristin Tattar.
Kristin Tattar. Source: DGPT
Disc Golf star Kristin Tattar got off to a good start at the Play It Again Sports Jonesboro Open, a Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) event in Jonesboro, Arkansas, leading by six strokes after day one.

Tattar is a disc golf double world champion

Tattar had won in Jonesboro in 2022 and got off to a stellar start this time around too, completing the first 10 holes with five birdies (one stroke under par) and just one bogey (one above par).

The second half of day one went even better, as Tattar scored birdies on six consecutive holes, finishing the 18-hole round 10 under par, in 56 throws and six ahead of second-placer, Finland's Eveliina Salonen

The Jonesboro Open continues on Saturday.

--

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

