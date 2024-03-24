Estonian women's epee team's hopes dashed after first match in China
The Estonian women's epee team, crowned Olympic winners in Tokyo, had to win the world cup in Nanjing, China to secure a place in the Paris Olympics but lost its opening match against China 41-45.
In the first round, Estonia, having had a bye, quickly fell behind in the round of 16 when Kristina Kuusk lost to Eszter Muhari in the first mini-match 4-5, and Julia Beljajeva lost the second to Tamara Gnam 1-2. Gnam then defeated Kuusk 4-2, and when Nelli Differt, the only Estonian fencer to have secured a spot for the Paris Olympics, lost to Muhari, the Estonian women's deficit had increased to five touches after half of the mini-matches.
Estonia's most experienced team member, Irina Embrich, entered the penultimate mini-match with Estonia trailing by seven touches, but the 43-year-old from Tallinn delivered an outstanding performance, defeating Kinga Dekany 10-4 and bringing the reigning Olympic champions within one touch. Differt managed to put Estonia ahead in the final mini-match, but in the crucial moments, Muhari found answers, and Hungary won the match 45-41.
In the second round, Hungary will face France, who defeated Kazakhstan 45-39, while Ukraine, a direct competitor of Estonia that narrowly defeated Switzerland 45-44 in their opening match, advances as well. However, with this loss, the Estonian women's Olympic hopes have been extinguished.
Editor: Anders Nõmm, Marcus Turovski