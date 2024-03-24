Estonian women's epee team's hopes dashed after first match in China

Estonian women's epee team in Vancouver.
Estonian women's epee team in Vancouver. Source: FIE - International Fencing Federation/Facebook
The Estonian women's epee team, crowned Olympic winners in Tokyo, had to win the world cup in Nanjing, China to secure a place in the Paris Olympics but lost its opening match against China 41-45.

In the first round, Estonia, having had a bye, quickly fell behind in the round of 16 when Kristina Kuusk lost to Eszter Muhari in the first mini-match 4-5, and Julia Beljajeva lost the second to Tamara Gnam 1-2. Gnam then defeated Kuusk 4-2, and when Nelli Differt, the only Estonian fencer to have secured a spot for the Paris Olympics, lost to Muhari, the Estonian women's deficit had increased to five touches after half of the mini-matches.

Estonia's most experienced team member, Irina Embrich, entered the penultimate mini-match with Estonia trailing by seven touches, but the 43-year-old from Tallinn delivered an outstanding performance, defeating Kinga Dekany 10-4 and bringing the reigning Olympic champions within one touch. Differt managed to put Estonia ahead in the final mini-match, but in the crucial moments, Muhari found answers, and Hungary won the match 45-41.

In the second round, Hungary will face France, who defeated Kazakhstan 45-39, while Ukraine, a direct competitor of Estonia that narrowly defeated Switzerland 45-44 in their opening match, advances as well. However, with this loss, the Estonian women's Olympic hopes have been extinguished.

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Marcus Turovski

