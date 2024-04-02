Sõle Sports Center to grow

Sõle Sports Center.
Sõle Sports Center. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The Sõle Sports Center will be expanded to increase its capacity and ensure safety by October of this year, Tallinn City Government said Monday.

The extension of 1,400 square meters will permit organizing larger sports and cultural events. Ongoing training sessions and competitions will be improved by increasing the number of changing rooms and restrooms, explained Deputy Mayor Tiit Terik (Center) in a public release.

A meeting hall and spaces for coaches will be added. According to the city government, the extension will make circulation more logical and safer for athletes, introducing basic entry control.

Moreover, a cafe is planned to be created, responding to a current need during events.

Esplan OÜ will be in charge of the design work. The company is working on many projects in Tallinn, such as the Rail Baltic Ülemiste Terminal. It will sign a contract with Kristiine Sport, the municipal agency managing the Sõle Sports Center. The design work is believed to cost around €120,000 VAT included.

The expansion should be completed by October of this year, Tallinn said.

Editor: Julie Capelle

