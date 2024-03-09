Kristin Tattar stays in third place after day two of Waco tournament

Disc golf star Kristin Tattar remains in third place after day two of the Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) 2024 season-opening tournament in Waco, Texas.

Tattar, who finished 18 holes with 63 shots, meaning nine under par overall, finishing the day in the same place she had set out in.

The Estonian did however move closer to the tournament leaders: Ella Hansen (15 under par) and Ohn Scoggins (13 under par), both US competitors.

Tattar finished third on the opening day of the event, at six below par, and finished her first throw of the day with a birdie (ie. one under par) followed by another on throw four.

While Tattar was able to capitalize on some of her opponents' errors as the day wore on, rising to second place as a result, a relatively modest one birdie and one bogey (one over par) in the afternoon resulted in her slipping back down to third by the end of Friday.

Kristin Tattar begins her round with a birdie pic.twitter.com/Uwe1LIZSHd — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) March 8, 2024

The Waco tournament ends on Sunday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!