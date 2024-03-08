Kristin Tattar in third place after day one of disc golf season opener in Waco

Kristin Tattar is in third place after the first day of the 2024 Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) season's opening round in Waco, Texas, with a score of six under par.

Tattar reached eight of the first nine holds on par, plus one birdie (one below par), going on to throw five birdies on the next six holes.

She committed one bogey (over over par) on hole 16.

Here comes Kristin Tattar! Tattar has birdied 4 of the last 5 holes and is just one-stroke back of the lead! pic.twitter.com/s0YxPwAYHv — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) March 7, 2024

The last two throws ended in a par and a birdie, placing her six below par at day's end, and third place behind US players Ohn Scoggins (-8) and Ella Hansen (-7).

The tournament continues through to Sunday.

