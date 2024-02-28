X

Estonia beat Hong Kong 1-0 in warm up for Euro 2025 qualifying campaign

The Estonian women's national football team. Source: Liisi Troska/jalgpall.ee
The Estonian women's national football team beat Hong Kong 1-0 on Tuesday in the final match of a friendly tournament in Turkey. Co-head coach Anastassia Morkovkina was satisfied with the team's performances in the competition and is now looking ahead to the Euro 2025 qualifiers.

The only goal of the game came in the 72nd minute when 17-year-old Annegret Kala (Tartu Tammeka) sent a cross into the penalty area from the right. As players from both sides looked on, the ball flew past everyone, before striking the inside of the post and hitting the back of the net.

Whether the shot was intentional or not, it was a moment the Tartu Tammeka player will surely never forget.

The win over Hong Kong provided a positive end to the friendly tournament for Estonia, coming off the back of a 4-3 defeat to India and 3-0 loss against Kosovo.

"The aim was to have the players really fresh when we started playing this game, because it was actually the third game in a week and there were only two day-long breaks," said Estonian national team co-head coach Anastassia Morkovkina.

Anastassia Morkovkina. Source: Estonian Football Association (EJL)

"The main aim was for all 22 players to return home in really good condition," she added.

"It was a great goal, of course," said Morkovkina of Kala's 72nd minute strike.

"Even if sometimes things seem fortuitous, we know that things don't happen by accident. Once the ball is in the back of the net, everything that has been done beforehand has been done very well."

Overall, Morkovkina was pleased with how the tournament went. "Our goal was to lay down a very decent foundation in terms of both know-how and physical fitness," said Morkovkina.

"To have all 22 players come back to Estonia fit and with a certain amount of know-how, so that we can now go into the qualifiers in April. We achieved our aim and we finished with some positive emotions."

Next Monday, March 5, sees the draw for the qualifying phase of the 2025 Women's European Championships. Estonia are ranked 41st in Europe, meaning they will be in League C for the draw. The first qualifying matches take place from April 3-9.

Editor: Michael Cole, Siim Boikov

