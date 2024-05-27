Flora Tallinn win Estonian Women's Cup final against Tabasalu

The Estonian Women's Cup Final: Fc Flora Tallinn versus JK Tabasalu.
The Estonian Women's Cup Final: Fc Flora Tallinn versus JK Tabasalu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
FC Flora Tallin have won the Estonian Women's Cup for the ninth time. Flora defeated JK Tabasalu 2-0 in Saturday's final at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn.

On a gloriously warm afternoon in Tallinn, Flora took the lead after 23 minutes. Lisette Tammik cleverly found space on the left wing and then sent the ball into the middle, where Egle-Eliise Kurg slotted home the opener.

Three minutes into the second half, Flora doubled their lead. Siret Räämet's corner found Jaanika Volkov, who headed home.

It finished 2-0 to Flora, who claimed their ninth Estonian Women's Cup.

