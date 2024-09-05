Flora Tallinn's Champions League hopes dashed after Ferencváros defeat

News
Flora Tallinn.
Flora Tallinn. Source: Liisi Troska/jalgpall.ee
News

Estonian champions Flora Tallinn lost 1-2 on Wednesday in their UEFA Women's Champions League first qualifying round semi-final tie against Hungarian side Ferencváros. Flora now face Latvian champions SFK Riga on Saturday, though their hopes of progressing to round two are over.

Estonian champions Flora Tallinn got off to a disastrous start in Hungary on Wednesday, when Ferencváros' American midfielder Jadyn Grace Edwards gave her side the lead after just 36 seconds. However, the Estonians quickly fought back and quickly drew level thanks to a Mari-Liis Lillemäe strike on five minutes.

The Hungarian side, who included Estonian midfielder Vlada Kubassova in their ranks, were awarded a penalty mid-way through the first half. Edwards stepped up only to see her spot-kick expertly saved by Flora's 18-year-old goalkeeper Katarina Elisabeth Käpa.

The scores remained level until the 62nd minute when Edwards scored her second goal of the evening, to make it 2-1. Despite going down to ten players when Vanessza Nagy was sent off, the home side held on for the final eleven minutes to secure victory.

The game between Ferencváros and Flora was the first of two semi-finals being held in Budapest on Wednesday. In the second, Ukrainian women's champions Vorskla Poltava defeated Latvia's SFK Riga 5-0.

Ferencváros will now face Vorskla Poltava in Saturday's final, with the winner of that tie going on to round two of the UEFA Women's Champions League. Joining them will be the winners of 10 other similar mini-tournaments, along with AS Roma, Slavia Prague and Hammarby, who qualified for round two automatically.

Flora face face Latvian champions SFK Riga SFK on Saturday, September 7 in a battle to determine who finishes third in the mini-tournament.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Henrik Laever, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

16:33

Electricity prices fall after Estlink 2 connection returns

16:17

Bill: Ending stay-at-home parents' health insurance in line with new family model

16:16

Government to cut political parties' state funding

15:58

Estonia's motocross riders look forward to top race in England

15:17

airBaltic IPO process meets with controversy in Latvia

14:53

Party chiefs talk state budget cuts, pensions, Ukraine funding

14:47

Kaja Kallas' road to becoming the best-known Estonian

14:42

Jaanus Karilaid: The Reform Party's moldy rhetoric no longer acceptable

14:01

Estonian handball championship to be one team short this season

13:41

Estonian men's tennis team to face Uzbekistan in Davis Cup

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.09

airBaltic to open five new connections from Tallinn next summer

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.09

Experts: Traffic in Tallinn comparable to Western Europe in the 1970s

04.09

How did a man from Estonia become a valuable prisoner for the Kremlin?

04.09

Persisting heat in Estonia could set new temperature records this week

08:45

Rapid price increase in Estonia sends people ordering from Asian online stores

03.09

Tallinn public transport network set for further updates this fall

04.09

Retirement age to grow by one month in 2027

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo