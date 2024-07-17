Estonia miss out on Euro 2025 after 1-1 draw with Luxembourg

The Estonian women's national football team in action against Albania in the Euro 2025 qualifiers.
The Estonian women's national football team in action against Albania in the Euro 2025 qualifiers. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Estonian women's national football team drew 1-1 at home to Luxembourg on Tuesday in their final Euro 2025 qualifying match. The result means Estonia finished third in their three-team group, missing out on the chance to earn a place at next summer's finals in Switzerland.

In front of a crowd of 566 spectators at Tartu's Tamme Stadium, Luxembourg began Tuesday evening's Euro 2025 qualifier strongly, taking the initiative from the off.

However, Estonia adapted to the tempo, with some good opportunities of their own falling to Flora Tallinn forward Lisette Tammik. However, it was Luxembourg who struck first Amy Thompson converting at the second time of asking, after some good goalkeeping from Karina Kork (IFK Kalmar) had initially denied the visitors.

Estonia did create chances in the first half, but failed to capitalize until after the break.

On 48 minutes, after Liisa Merisalu's (Tartu Tammeka) long-range effort was blocked by the Luxembourg goalkeeper, the ball landed at the feet of the substitute Kristina Teern (Flora Tallinn), who converted what was her first goal for the national team.

After Estonia's equalizer, Luxembourg pushed again, but Estonian goalkeeper Kork made several excellent saves to deny them and keep the score at 1-1.

Estonia ended third in their Euro 2025 qualifying, behind Albania and Luxembourg, who have now both advanced to the play-offs and still have a chance of qualifying for next summer's finals in Switzerland.

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Michael Cole

