Estonian Football Association launches new summer camps for girls

The Estonian Football Association (EJL) and Euronics, the main sponsor of girls' football in Estonia, are launching a series of football camps for girls this summer. The aim is to get more girls involved in playing football as well as encourage them to stay active.

According to Kethy Õunpuu, manager of the Estonian Football Association's girls' recreational football project and head of the new camps, girls of all ages and abilities can get involved. The camps are however, especially well-suited for those who have had little previous experience of playing football.

"The camps create a fun and safe environment for girls to take their first steps in football among their peers," said Õunpuu. She added that all the camps are run by qualified youth coaches, ensuring that the girls get a good combination of quality coaching with the opportunity to enjoy playing the game.

The camps are being organized by the EJL in cooperation with ten professional clubs from across Estonia. "We have selected clubs that have excelled in developing women's and girls' football. Thanks to the camps, we can also help clubs to increase the number of girls playing in the younger age groups," said Õunpuu.

The four-day camps will be open for girls aged 7-12 years, with two football sessions each day, as well as an outing or excursion on one of the days. The children will also have the opportunity to meet players from the Estonian women's national team during the camps.

The first five camps will take place between June 17-20 when the girls will be hosted by Pärnu JK Vaprus, Paide Linnameeskond, Viimsi MRJK, FC Kuressaare and Kohila JK. The remaining five camps will take place from August 5-8 at the home grounds of FC Flora Tallinn, Saue JK, JK Tallinna Kalev, Tartu JK Tammeka and Saku Sporting.

