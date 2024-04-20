Estonian Football Association launches new summer camps for girls

News
The Estonian Football Association is launching new football summer camps for girls.
The Estonian Football Association is launching new football summer camps for girls. Source: Liisi Troska
News

The Estonian Football Association (EJL) and Euronics, the main sponsor of girls' football in Estonia, are launching a series of football camps for girls this summer. The aim is to get more girls involved in playing football as well as encourage them to stay active.

According to Kethy Õunpuu, manager of the Estonian Football Association's girls' recreational football project and head of the new camps, girls of all ages and abilities can get involved. The camps are however, especially well-suited for those who have had little previous experience of playing football.

"The camps create a fun and safe environment for girls to take their first steps in football among their peers," said Õunpuu. She added that all the camps are run by qualified youth coaches, ensuring that the girls get a good combination of quality coaching with the opportunity to enjoy playing the game.

The camps are being organized by the EJL in cooperation with ten professional clubs from across Estonia. "We have selected clubs that have excelled in developing women's and girls' football. Thanks to the camps, we can also help clubs to increase the number of girls playing in the younger age groups," said Õunpuu.

The four-day camps will be open for girls aged 7-12 years, with two football sessions each day, as well as an outing or excursion on one of the days. The children will also have the opportunity to meet players from the Estonian women's national team during the camps.

The first five camps will take place between June 17-20 when the girls will be hosted by Pärnu JK Vaprus, Paide Linnameeskond, Viimsi MRJK, FC Kuressaare and Kohila JK. The remaining five camps will take place from August 5-8  at the home grounds of FC Flora Tallinn, Saue JK, JK Tallinna Kalev, Tartu JK Tammeka and Saku Sporting.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Michael Cole

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:02

Video: 5MIINUST and Puuluup release talharpa cover of Aleksander Rybak hit

14:28

Estonian Football Association launches new summer camps for girls

13:37

New book about Anett Kontaveit's tennis career set for publication in fall

12:48

Carnivorous diet trend among some Estonians has doctors baffled

12:00

Tänak avoids near miss to end Friday in fourth at Rally Croatia

11:35

This May's 'Museum Night' in Estonia to focus on freedom

10:45

Estonian MEPs: Election advertising rules create confusion

10:04

Estonia's Ingrid Neel reaches doubles final at Stuttgart Open

09:18

Estonia's tourism industry expecting similar summer season to 2023

09:03

Riigikogu's 24th Open House Day marks Year of Cultural Diversity

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.04

EDF chief: I am absolutely certain Estonia could win a war

15.04

Ministry: Bolt drivers in charge of whether they get enough rest

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.04

Why are Estonia's bogs so important?

19.04

EDF colonel: Frontline situation difficult as Russian troops advance

19.04

Winter road conditions expected across Estonia this weekend

19.04

CEO: Estonian economy needs foreign labor in a smart way

16.04

Tallinn commuter belt development could increase population by 8,000

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo