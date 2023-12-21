Estonia to host top-level disc golf stage in 2025

Tallinn is to host one of disc golf's highest-level events in 2025, coinciding with its status as European sports capital for that year. Only four grand slam tournaments take place annually and one of 2025's events will take place at the Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak).

Tallinn being awarded the round is undoubtedly the result of both the strong showing by Estonia's disc golfers, most notably Kristin Tattar, who was recently named top women disc golfer worldwide for the second year in a row, and the successful hosting of the European Championships in August this year.

Event organizer Matthias Vutt said that nonetheless the successful bid had come as a bit of a surprise to him. "We were sure that one day we would bring a tournament of this kind to Estonia, but the fact that it will happen already in 2025 was something of a surprise to us," he said.

"Tallinn has been granted the status of European sports capital for 2025. What could be more exciting than organizing such a major competition in the same year, in such a unique location as the Song Festival Grounds," he continued, via a press release.

Additionally, in July next year, Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) event will also take place at the Song Festival Grounds.

This has meant a doubling of this year's budget, to €600,000 for 2024, and a budget of €800,000-€900,000 for the grand slam event in 2025.

This decision also means that for the first time two major tournaments will be held in Europe in one year. "Historically, disc golf has been a relatively US-based sport," Vutt noted.

"It's great to see that the Professional Disc Golf Association (PGDA) … has turned its eyes more and more towards Europe," Vutt added.

The PGDA is the sport's governing body.

--

