Estonia to host top-level disc golf stage in 2025

news
While Kristin Tattar has become a household name thanks to her disc golf success, the not dissimilarly named Keiti Tätte, in action here in the European Championships in Tallinn in August, has also been putting in some strong results.
While Kristin Tattar has become a household name thanks to her disc golf success, the not dissimilarly named Keiti Tätte, in action here in the European Championships in Tallinn in August, has also been putting in some strong results. Source: Raido Liiksmann
news

Tallinn is to host one of disc golf's highest-level events in 2025, coinciding with its status as European sports capital for that year. Only four grand slam tournaments take place annually and one of 2025's events will take place at the Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak).

Tallinn being awarded the round is undoubtedly the result of both the strong showing by Estonia's disc golfers, most notably Kristin Tattar, who was recently named top women disc golfer worldwide for the second year in a row, and the successful hosting of the European Championships in August this year.

Event organizer Matthias Vutt said that nonetheless the successful bid had come as a bit of a surprise to him. "We were sure that one day we would bring a tournament of this kind to Estonia, but the fact that it will happen already in 2025 was something of a surprise to us," he said.

"Tallinn has been granted the status of European sports capital for 2025. What could be more exciting than organizing such a major competition in the same year, in such a unique location as the Song Festival Grounds," he continued, via a press release.

Additionally, in July next year, Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) event will also take place at the Song Festival Grounds.

This has meant a doubling of this year's budget, to €600,000 for 2024, and a budget of €800,000-€900,000 for the grand slam event in 2025.

This decision also means that for the first time two major tournaments will be held in Europe in one year. "Historically, disc golf has been a relatively US-based sport," Vutt noted.

"It's great to see that the Professional Disc Golf Association (PGDA) … has turned its eyes more and more towards Europe," Vutt added.

The PGDA is the sport's governing body.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:13

PM Kaja Kallas satisfied with Finance Minister Mart Võrklaev's work

13:49

New Defense League chief: Support for Ukraine in all ways must continue

13:28

Britain's Labour leader Keir Starmer visits Estonia, warns against 'going soft' on Putin Updated

13:18

British Army NCO jailed after Tapa knife-threat incident

13:00

Explainer | What's making news in Estonia as 2023 draws to a close

12:25

Riigikogu votes down Isamaa MP call for investigative committee into prime minister

12:01

Estonia to host top-level disc golf stage in 2025

11:33

Marriage proposals and divorce wishes at Tallinn Christmas market

11:02

Several domestic records broken on day one of Estonian short course championships

10:04

Minister: Major international institutions need reform in face of Russian aggression

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.12

Feature | 'They are guarding our back': HMS Richmond arrives in Tallinn

19.12

Bank of Estonia: Recession to continue and unemployment to rise

20.12

SEB bank still active in Russia

11:33

Marriage proposals and divorce wishes at Tallinn Christmas market

20.12

MP: Estonia should prioritize Turkish relations over recognizing Armenian genocide

20.12

Estonia issues around 200 exemptions to sanctions on Russia

20.12

Lawyer: Data leak victims should bide their time before filing damages claims

19.12

Construction of Tallinn's 'environmental house' to begin in January

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: