New top-level European disc golf round to be held in Tallinn

Estonia is one of five countries set to host a top-level disc golf round next year, off the back of its successful hosting of summer's European Championship event in Tallinn, and the continued strong form of top player Kristin Tattar.

The Disc Golf Pro Tour is the pinnacle series in the sport, but its tournaments are largely confined to the U.S., meaning European players like Tattar have to travel there to play at the highest level.

Now the pro tour and the PDGA, the sport's professional body, has announced a five-round European Pro Tour, one round of which will take place at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds (Tallinna lauluväljak) in July.

Matthias Vutt, one of the event's main organizers, says this summer's European Championship spectacularly opened the door to the world of disc golf in Estonia.

"We caught the eyes of the decision-makers with the quality of organization and innovative solutions," he said.

"Since the feedback from the players and the audience who attended the event was also very good for the European Championship round, we managed to sit down virtually with the chiefs of the Disc Golf Pro Tour quite readily, and start making plans," Vutt went on.

The event, dubbed the European Disc Golf Festival, is set to go ahead July 26-28 next year, at the Song Festival Grounds as noted.

This is the same venue as August's European Championship round (pictured), won by Tattar before a home crowd.

That event's budget was €300,000, but the budget for the European Disc Golf Festival will more like double that, while Vutt stated that sponsors from both public and private sectors and higher ticket receipts due to bigger crowds, it is hoped, will account for this.

"We have not made it a secret that we are playing a long game and would like to bring a Major category race to Estonia in the near future," Vutt added, noting that Silver Kütt, one of the main organizers of Rally Estonia, has joined the European Disc Golf Festival team with that in mind.

Next year's tournament will comprise one of the five stages of the highest category Elite Series going ahead in Europe next summer, with Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Norway the other countries who have been approved for hosting a round, Vutt said.

The rationale behind the new series is to ensure no clashes with competitions of a similar profile in the U.S., but also that competitions reach parity on a point-for-point basis.

"This in turn should guarantee that next summer we can see a large number competing in our homeland of the greats of the disc golf world," he added.

Estonia's star disc golf player, Kristin Tattar, has so far spent much of her high-level competitive life in the U.S.