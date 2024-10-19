Estonia's Ott Tänak third at Central European Rally on Friday evening

Estonian ally ace Ott Tänak was in third place after Friday's racing at the WRC Central European Rally, 7.8 seconds behind leader Sebastien Ogier.

The World Rally Championship (WRC) season continues this week with the Central European Rally, which takes place on roads in the Czech Republic, Germany and Austria. On Friday evening, World Championship leader Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) was in first place, 6.4 seconds ahead of Sebastien Ogier (Toyota) and7.8 seconds in front of Estonia's Ott Tänak.

The first full day of racing on the Czech section of the rally saw a successful start for Frenchman Sebastien Ogier, who won the first stage and increased his lead over closest rival Thierry Neuville to 3.2 seconds. However, the eight-time world champion made an error during the next stage, which Neuville took advantage of, reducing the gap to just 0.3 seconds.

Ott Tänak was fastest in stage five, and now lies in third spot overall after Friday's racing. The WRC Central European Rally continues on Saturday and Sunday.

