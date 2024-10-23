X!

Gallery: PM pays tribute to Estonia's Olympians and Paralympians

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal meets the country's Olympians and Paralympians.
Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal meets the country's Olympians and Paralympians. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) paid tribute to the Estonian national team athletes and coaches, who took part in this summer's Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.

Estonia was represented at the Paris Olympics by 25 athletes and one horse called Expert. Five athletes represented Estonia at the Paralympic Games.

Unfortunately, Estonia did manage to collect any medals over the summer. Fencer Nelli Differt came closest in the Olympics, finishing fourth, while in the Paralympics, swimmer Matz Topkin finished seventh in his discipline.

Editor: ERR Sport, Michael Cole

