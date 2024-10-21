X!

Bootstrap Island voted Best Estonian Video Game 2024

MängudeÖÖ festival.
MängudeÖÖ festival. Source: Rene Lutterus
Over the weekend, the Estonian Game of the Year 2024 was announced at the MängudeÖÖ event, held at the Apollo Cinema in Ülemiste Center. This year, the award for the Best Estonian Video Game went to Bootstrap Island. Additionally, the most skilled e-athlete was also revealed – one of Estonia's top e-racers, Risto Kappet, won the Red Bull Gaming Ground-Gran Turismo 7 tournament.

At the video game festival, held for the 26th time, the Estonian Game of the Year 2024 was awarded for the first time. The €2,000 prize went to Maru VR for their survival virtual reality game Bootstrap Island.

The title of best virtual racer in the Gran Turismo tournament once again went to Risto Kappet, who completed 33 laps in the final with a time of 46 minutes and 34 seconds. Kappet is set to travel to the Red Bull Ring in Austria soon, where he will race in a real sports car.

Hundreds of gamers and enthusiasts enjoyed both new Estonian-made video games and popular international titles. Visitors also cheered on competitors in several exciting tournaments, including Estonia's top Counter-Strike 2 team and players of the fighting game Tekken 8 and the soccer game EA FC 25.

The main stage featured a variety of performers throughout the night, including the traditional wrestling match, and a spectacular cosplay competition. In addition to gaming, attendees could listen to a panel discussion on mental health and role-playing games, where experienced practitioners shared how role-playing games can be used to promote mental well-being.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

