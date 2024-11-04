Hundreds of cosplay fans flock to Tallinn for youth subcultures festival

Over the past weekend, hundreds of cosplay enthusiasts gathered in the Estonian capital for Burning Pumpkin Fest (BPF), the fall edition of the Asian and youth subcultures festival J-TSOON.

Cosplay – or costume play – is getting increasingly popular in Estonia. It's a form of self-expression in which people embody a character they want from a movie, game, comic or book – or sometimes just in specific period costumes. ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" stopped by the festival on Sunday.

Among the attendees at Tallinn Creative Hub was Kuldar, who was dressed up as a plague doctor, complete with signature bird beak mask, and tasked with "treating" festival visitors.

"Here are the herbs – it was believed that the plague spread through 'bad air,' and people thought that could be treated with a sort of herbal cocktail," he explained.

For many participants, the goal was to dress up as terrifyingly as possible – it's Halloween season after all. Dominik, a first-time attendee, was dressed up as Pyramid Head from the video game and movie "Silent Hill."

"I really liked the concept of this character, and how it was created," Dominik said. "I don't quite know how to phrase it, but he embodies the main character's guilt that haunts him," Dominik said. "And psychologically speaking, that's really interesting to me."

Cosplay events don't require participants to stick to specific styles, although the most common costumes come from popular games, movies and series. But there are also characters that never seem to go out of style.

"Like the Japanese anime Jujutsu Kaisen and Shrek are perennial cosplay favorites," noted BPF organizer Dmitri Sidorenko. "I think I've even seen one or two cosplays from 'Kevade' – [Estonian author] Oskar Luts' 'Kevade.'"

Estonian cosplay events have also gained acclaim abroad, and Finnish fans are especially enthusiastic.

"You guys are really lovely," said Sylus. "You guys go out, give compliments, even ask for hugs! Which – Finns don't do that, so I was like [gasp]; I was really touched."

"We like the Estonian cons [conventions] because of the people," Anni continued. "The atmosphere and the people's vibes are so nice. Like whenever you have performances, whatever it is on the stage, people are just so hyped, and just cheering each other. And the energy is so different. It's like a big family! Even if we are from somewhere else, obviously, but we feel right at home."

