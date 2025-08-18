X!

Mark Lajal gets drawn in tough US Open first qualifier match

News
Mark Lajal
Mark Lajal Source: ATP Challenger Tour/Instagram
News

Estonia's top tennis player Mark Lajal has been drawn against top seed Arthur Cazaux (France) in the US Open qualifiers, just days after losing to him in the Cincinnati ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

The 22-year-old has risen to 63rd place in the world rankings, and last year reached the Australian Open round four.

The winner will meet either Briton Jay Clarke (ATP 199) or 18-year-old U.S. player Jack Satterfield in round two.

The U.S. Open qualifiers start today, Monday, ahead of the main tournament which starts on August 24.

The Estonian recently won the second ATP Challenger trophy of his career in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan and is now ranked 147th in the world. He has also come from being a set down to win a match six times this season.

Against Cazaux in Cincinnati the week before last, however, that reverse was the case: Lajal won set one 6:4 but rain stopped play early in set two. When the pair resumed things on court the next day, Cazaux was the more on form, hitting 18 aces, and convincingly taking the second and third sets 6:1, 6:2.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:29

Riigikogu's Tall Hermann Tower open to public on August 20

13:01

Tanel Kiik: Why has the government lost the people's trust?

12:33

Estonia's winters increasingly mild in the wake of westerly winds

12:23

Revised data show Estonia's recession was smaller than initially expected

11:55

Expert: Estonia should axe bigger basic exemption instead of income tax hike

11:23

Lynx with cubs spotted on a Maardu cycle lane

10:58

Doctoral thesis: Young people expecting more personal benefits from conscription

10:53

Expert: NATO membership only serious security guarantee for Ukraine

09:52

Estonian PM: Ukraine's security guarantees must be a key issue in Washington

09:48

Estonia's home loans volume hits record in June

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16.08

Estonian authorities impose one-month entry ban on country's largest pig farm

17.08

Electricity prices starting to rise again in August

08:17

Estonia's choice: Accept 79 refugees, send experts to southern Europe or pay fine

15.08

Tallinn to celebrate Restoration of Independence Day with events across the city

17.08

Concert organizer: Every artist has their quirks

17.08

Food company exec: We hope people understand the seriousness of the situation

17.08

Baltics, Nordics say 'Putin cannot be trusted' after Alaska summit

17.08

Foreign minister pays €10,000 to rent summer home from family of major businessman

15.08

Art students rescuing remarkable Soviet-era mural in Southeastern Estonia

15.08

IRONMAN Tallinn brings street closures, public transport changes

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo