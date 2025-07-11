Mai Narva pressing for World Cup progress through tie-break games

Top chess player Mai Narva continues her fight for advancement at the Women's Chess World Cup stage in Batumi, Georgia, after games against Chinese International Master Yuxin Song Wednesday and Thursday, ended in a 1:1 tie.

Both Narva (ranked 2,391st by the FIDE) and Song (FIDE 2,410th) won their games playing white.

The pair continue Friday with a two-game match with a time control of 15+10. If this is drawn too, the next two-game match will be played with a time control of 10+10, with a further two-game match with a time control of 5+3 to follow in the event of yet another draw.

Finally, a blitz game with a time control of 3+2 will be used if things remain undecided.

Overall in the competition, six rounds must be played to determine the finalists, with a third-fourth place playoff awaiting the runners-up in round six.

The top three tournament finishers will also qualify directly for the Women's Candidates Tournament taking place next spring.

