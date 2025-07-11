Paide get UEFA Conference League qualifying campaign off to a winning start

Paide Linnameeskond won their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying round one first leg clash 3–2 away against Gibraltar club Bruno's Magpies after a stoppage time penalty went their way. Paide take an away goal advantage through to the second leg as a result.

Striker Robi Saarma opened the scoring in the 8th minute, though Julian Britto managed to equalize half an hour later, though thanks to midfielder Martin Miller's 43rd-minute goal, Paide went into halftime still in the lead.

The hosts drew level a second time, however, after Julian Del Rio found the net in the 54th minute. It looked like the scoreline was going to stay that way until Paide were awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time (the eighth minute no less), which Saarma duly converted to bring victory to the Järva County side.

The second leg takes place next Thursday, with the match being played in Pärnu. The aggregate winner will face Swedish club AIK Stockholm in the second qualifying round.

Meanwhile, Nõmme Kalju drew 1–1 at home with Albanian club Tirana Partizan in their first leg clash. After a goalless first half, Mattias Männilaan put Kalju ahead early in the second half, but Partizan quickly equalized through Xhuliano Skuka just four minutes later.

The second leg will be played in Tirana next week, with the winner facing the winner from St. Patrick's Athletic (Ireland) and Raudondvaris Hegelmann (Lithuania) in round two.

Tallinna FC Flora went down 3–0 Reykjaviki Valur away in their first leg of the same qualifiers.

