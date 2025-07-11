Three Estonians in long-distance top 20 at Orienteering World Champs in Finland

Three Estonian orienteers finished in the top 20 in the long-distance race at the ongoing World Orienteering Championships in Kuopio, Finland.

This year's World Championships are being held in central Finland near the well-known Tahko ski resort in Kuopio. Teams from 45 countries are competing – 151 men and 125 women.

The best result among the Estonians so far was achieved earlier in the week by Evely Kaasiku in the middle distance. She shared 7th place with Finland's Marika Teini, the joint highest place an Estonian has finished in the tournament along with Külli Kaljus' 7th place in the long-distance event in Inverness, Scotland back in 1999.

Returning to Kuopio, Jürgen Joonas (pictured) was the highest placing Estonian men's competitor, finishing in 13th place. His compatriot Timo Sild finished in 17th place, a little over 19 minutes behind overall winner Kasper Harlem Fosser of Norway (1:37.50), who led from start to finish.

Kaasiku finished in 15th place (+15.49) in the women's long-distance event, while Annika Rihma placed 42nd (+44.11).

One more Kuopio World Championships event remains: The relays, which take place on Saturday.

