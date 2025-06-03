X!

University of Tartu rebuilding central Tallinn law faculty building

News
Artist's rendition of the planned reconstructed University of Tartu building, in central Tallinn.
Open gallery
3 photos
News

The University of Tartu is reconstructing its academic building located on Kaarli puiestee in central Tallinn, at an estimated cost of around €10 million.

The University of Tartu recently announced that the construction project for the Tallinn academic building had been completed, meaning work can start on the building, currently home to the university's law faculty.

The statement read: "Since the building has deteriorated over the years and has become too limited for teaching needs and opportunities, it is due for imminent renovation work."

The work is not just a standard renovation, as the existing building will be part-demolished and rebuilt, to a larger size (see gallery).

Andres Poom, who is heading up the renovation project on behalf of the University of Tartu, told ERR that the planned building will have six floors above ground, with a projected height of 25 meters, plus one underground level.

The new facility will feature more lecture halls and seminar rooms than before, and will also include a library.

The estimated €10 million needed to conclude the work will be fully financed by the university itself.

The deadline for building completion is early 2027, as things stand.

The law faculty will be relocated temporarily to the former Ministry of Education premises on nearby Tõnismägi tänav, from the next academic year.

Poom stated that the building will primarily remain in use by the School of Law after renovation, though some of the space is also being set aside for the university's Tallinn office.

The building's main project has been completed and submitted for review, and a joint consensus between client, experts, and designers is being formed, to underpin the construction tender process.

Architects Kauss Arhitektuur won the design tender with their concept "Kaskaad."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:41

Ingrid Nielsen: Nature must survive wind turbines

09:16

Estonian forces' drones chief hails success of Ukraine's strikes on Russia

08:56

Expert: Ukraine's drone strikes impact Russia's longer-term strategic planning

08:32

University of Tartu rebuilding central Tallinn law faculty building

08:32

Consumer prices up 4.6 percent on year

08:01

Estonia's hotels eyeing summer business cautiously despite large number of events

02.06

Estonia's inter-island ferry services increase schedules to meet demand

02.06

Medical team on hand to help those feeling unwell at Song and Dance Festival

02.06

Estonian number one Mark Lajal out in qualifiers in Birmingham

02.06

Musical theater performance to celebrate Korean culture in Tartu this Friday

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.06

Trail camera in Estonia captures no fewer than eight bears at once

02.06

Former mayor hits out at reboot of planned Tallinn main street project

01.06

Baltic states are 'model allies,' says US defense secretary

02.06

Bus companies protest Tallinn's decision to move county stops out of Balti jaam

02.06

General: Ukraine's successful operation sign of Russian intelligence's weakness

02.06

Rail boss: Disruption down to Tartu being culture capital and NATO trains

02.06

Nils Niitra: I quit the second pension pillar and do not regret it

02.06

Watchdog looking into potentially illegal agreement between Estonian football clubs

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo