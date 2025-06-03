University of Tartu rebuilding central Tallinn law faculty building

The University of Tartu is reconstructing its academic building located on Kaarli puiestee in central Tallinn, at an estimated cost of around €10 million.

The University of Tartu recently announced that the construction project for the Tallinn academic building had been completed, meaning work can start on the building, currently home to the university's law faculty.

The statement read: "Since the building has deteriorated over the years and has become too limited for teaching needs and opportunities, it is due for imminent renovation work."

The work is not just a standard renovation, as the existing building will be part-demolished and rebuilt, to a larger size (see gallery).

Andres Poom, who is heading up the renovation project on behalf of the University of Tartu, told ERR that the planned building will have six floors above ground, with a projected height of 25 meters, plus one underground level.

The new facility will feature more lecture halls and seminar rooms than before, and will also include a library.

The estimated €10 million needed to conclude the work will be fully financed by the university itself.

The deadline for building completion is early 2027, as things stand.

The law faculty will be relocated temporarily to the former Ministry of Education premises on nearby Tõnismägi tänav, from the next academic year.

Poom stated that the building will primarily remain in use by the School of Law after renovation, though some of the space is also being set aside for the university's Tallinn office.

The building's main project has been completed and submitted for review, and a joint consensus between client, experts, and designers is being formed, to underpin the construction tender process.

Architects Kauss Arhitektuur won the design tender with their concept "Kaskaad."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!