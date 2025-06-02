X!

International children's day shines light on bullying issues in Estonian schools

News
Kids performing at a Children's Day event in Tallinn's Freedom Square (photo taken 2018).
Kids performing at a Children's Day event in Tallinn's Freedom Square (photo taken 2018). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Schoolchildren in Estonia still experience bullying and sometimes have to turn to their parents, or even a therapist, for help, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Sunday was International Children's Day, a flag day in Estonia since 2021, and an event which aims to draw attention to children's well-being and rights.

"Aktuaalne kaamera" spoke to schoolchildren, some of whom said while life is good in Estonia, bullying at school can still cause headaches.

One, Romet, said: "There was some bullying at school for a while. We went to school with my grandmother, talked to the bullies, and now they don't bully me anymore."

Another, Aino, who said they had been picked on in first and second grades, recounted that: "There are some people at school who bully from time to time /.../ it's easy to ask parents for help though."

The University of Tartu's Institute of Social Sciences has been taking part in a global study on child well-being, polling 2nd, 4th, and 6th grade children on how they are faring at school.

Dagmar Kutsar, associate professor of social policy at the institute, said: "This is a relatively new approach globally, because in the past adults have always been responsible and assumed to know what's best for children — but that's not always the case. Rather, children know what is best for themselves."

The study revealed that, overall, children tend to be more satisfied with life than adults do, though become more jaded as they get older.

Kutsar said: "It's not like a child is happy until their 18th birthday and then 'drops' to adult level — rather, their life environments expand and life just becomes more complicated," added Kutsar.

"What they have been pointing out themselves is access to mental health support — that's one of the biggest concerns, which they bring up everywhere," said Triin Sooäär, the coordinator for children and youth at the Estonian Union for Child Welfare (MTÜ Eesti Lastekaitse Liit).

Young people also tend to be dissatisfied with a lack of access to extracurricular education, or that access becoming increasingly difficult, either due to their residence location, or their parents' financial situation.

"We do ask for the opinions of children and young people, but what do we do with that feedback? Do we truly listen, or do we merely hear?" Sooäär added.

Children's Day has been celebrated in Estonia since the 1990s, led by the child welfare union.

While in Estonia the day is officially called Children's Protection Day (Lastekaitsepäev), the union feels this is outmoded.

Tamo Vahemets, the union's president, said: "This Children's Protection Day comes from a time when children were exploited as labor, and from that sprung mothers' desire to protect children, so they could have a childhood. Today, we no longer have those issues."

The union last year submitted a proposal to the Riigikogu to rename the day, as a result.

Estonia is a signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which sets out internationally recognized rights that belong to every child in the world, from birth to the age of 18.

Sooäär said that while the situation in Estonia has improved, children themselves need to be involved more.

"If you look at the recent report compiled by children themselves, which was also defended in Geneva, then actually we are doing quite well, but the increasingly pressing issue is whether we ask children what they themselves think — whether we include them," Sooäär concluded.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Andrew Whyte

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:55

FM: Georgia's foreign agent law 'another grim step' away from democracy

16:48

Minister: Estonia is a safe state for its Jewish residents

16:42

President: 'Essential' NATO members raise defense spending to 5%

16:16

International children's day shines light on bullying issues in Estonian schools

15:38

Eesti Energia sells €50 million worth of bonds

15:05

Nils Niitra: I quit the second pension pillar and do not regret it

14:33

Decathlete Karel Tilga ninth in top Austrian competition

14:01

Watchdog looking into potentially illegal agreement between Estonian football clubs

13:55

Estonia sends second police rotation to Latvia-Belarus border

13:25

Kristi Raik: Estonia and Japan – a strengthening partnership in a turbulent world

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.06

Trail camera in Estonia captures no fewer than eight bears at once

01.06

Baltic states are 'model allies,' says US defense secretary

07:50

Gallery: Charity duck rally in Tallinn raises nearly half a million euros

08:27

Former mayor hits out at reboot of planned Tallinn main street project

01.06

Firefighters tackle Tallinn garbage dump blaze

31.05

Gallery: Hundreds march in Tallinn Pride Parade through Estonian capital

01.06

Tallinn's Pirita beach celebrates its centennial

11:04

Bus companies protest Tallinn's decision to move county stops out of Balti jaam

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo