X!

Culture ministry boosts heritage sector crisis resilience with Norway grant

News
Ministry of Culture.
Ministry of Culture. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Ministry of Culture plans to strengthen the crisis resilience of Estonia's heritage sector with a €6 million grant from the European Economic Area and Norway Grants.

From 2026 to 2030, the money will be used to develop a preparedness framework for cultural heritage protection and to improve crisis management capacity.

Activities include preparing crisis plans and risk assessments for the sector, building evacuation capacity for priority cultural objects, digitizing cultural heritage, testing new storage solutions for museum collections, and organizing training sessions and international cooperation seminars.

"Cultural heritage is part of our identity and national resilience. Recent years have shown how important it is to build crisis preparedness and resilience in the field of heritage so that our cultural memory and legacy are preserved for future generations," said Merilin Piipuu, deputy secretary general for cultural heritage at the Ministry of Culture.

The EEA and Norway grants aim to reduce economic and social disparities in the European Economic Area and strengthen bilateral relations between donor and beneficiary countries.

In previous funding periods, these grants have supported the restoration and development of manor schools in Estonia and the conservation of historic town centers.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Helen Wright

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:02

Healthcare workers leaving public sector despite higher wages, report finds

12:50

It's all about this city right now: 17 temporary monuments to be unveiled in Tartu

12:17

Estonia ends 'futile' talks with Russia over border river navigation buoys

12:14

Estonia urges more Gaza aid, still backs civil and defense ties with Israel

11:18

Former EU commissioner concerned by protest groups opposing developments

10:34

National Archives restoring Estonia's only surviving 1920s feature film

09:58

Culture ministry boosts heritage sector crisis resilience with Norway grant

09:01

Railway repair work disrupting bus traffic

08:33

Revised data shows Estonia's economy declined in first quarter of 2025

07:26

Estonia's strawberry season delayed by cold weather

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.05

Russian navy steals Estonian university's wave buoy, takes it to Kaliningrad

28.05

Estonia shows solidarity with Czech Republic after cyberattack blamed on China

29.05

Tallinn moving county lines bus stop from Balti jaam to city center

28.05

Russia detains Frenchman who crossed border from Estonia on a paddleboard

29.05

Tommy Cash's Espresso Macchiato breaks into Billboard 200 and UK top 40

28.05

17th-century Tallinn fortress tunnels under Toompea at risk of collapse

29.05

Estonia-Russia holding negotiations to determine placement of Narva river buoys

29.05

Estonian education ministry to share curriculum details with OpenAI

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo