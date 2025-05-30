Culture ministry boosts heritage sector crisis resilience with Norway grant

The Ministry of Culture plans to strengthen the crisis resilience of Estonia's heritage sector with a €6 million grant from the European Economic Area and Norway Grants.

From 2026 to 2030, the money will be used to develop a preparedness framework for cultural heritage protection and to improve crisis management capacity.

Activities include preparing crisis plans and risk assessments for the sector, building evacuation capacity for priority cultural objects, digitizing cultural heritage, testing new storage solutions for museum collections, and organizing training sessions and international cooperation seminars.

"Cultural heritage is part of our identity and national resilience. Recent years have shown how important it is to build crisis preparedness and resilience in the field of heritage so that our cultural memory and legacy are preserved for future generations," said Merilin Piipuu, deputy secretary general for cultural heritage at the Ministry of Culture.

The EEA and Norway grants aim to reduce economic and social disparities in the European Economic Area and strengthen bilateral relations between donor and beneficiary countries.

In previous funding periods, these grants have supported the restoration and development of manor schools in Estonia and the conservation of historic town centers.

--

