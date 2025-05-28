Narva still missing 75 new teachers for next school year

Schools in the eastern border town of Narva still need to find around 75 teachers ahead of the next school year, and say that the strict qualification requirements are making this challenging.

The shortage is a growing concern, particularly due to the lack of teaching qualifications despite proficiency in Estonian.

A recent recruitment campaign identified 20 Estonian-speaking candidates willing to work in schools, but many lack either a master's degree or formal teaching certification.

Currently, the city can legally only offer one-year contracts to those without the required qualifications, though it opposes doing this, saying it is being pressured to break the law.

Narva mayor Katri Raik (SDE) said: "We cannot demand that people earn a master's degree in one year, we cannot demand that they simultaneously acquire pedagogical knowledge and compile portfolios in one year. We need to make contracts with realistic durations. The ministry is actually pushing us to break the law, pushing us to conclude indefinite contracts."

Mayor of Tallinn Katri Raik (SDE). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The city government says it would prefer to offer at least three-year contracts, to provide stability and confidence for both schools and students, arguing that a teaching qualification should not be mandatory for candidates who have prior teacher education and school work experience.

The Narva Narva keeltelütseum high school is looking for eight teachers, and while it has no shortage of applicants, only around 10 percent meet the qualification requirements, with the biggest problem being the lack of teaching qualification.

The school's director, Nadežda Tšerkašina, said: "Why can't good, motivated, recognized people work in schools, if they want to work in schools? I think there is legal confusion surrounding the teaching qualification."

Two teachers already working at the school earned their teaching qualification this year, and noted the hardest part is compiling a portfolio, as no one can clearly explain its rationale. A teacher may need several months to prepare it.

Literature and art teacher Leila Lükko called the process "overblown," adding "If I have a master's degree in art history, I can currently teach Estonian literature. I can't imagine that if I had studied to become an art teacher, how I would then teach it."

Narva is mostly Russian speaking but is required to meet national language requirements and to move to Estonian-only education. A recent government inspection of schools in the town found that progress has been made here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!