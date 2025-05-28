X!

Russia detains Frenchman who crossed border from Estonia on a paddleboard

News
Narva River.
Narva River. Source: Jenny Va / ERR
News

A Frenchman has been detained in Russia after illegally crossing the River Narva from Estonia, Reuters news agency reported on Wednesday.

The man used a paddleboard to cross the river and was detained by Federal Security Service (FSB) border guards on arrival, a court in the Leningrad region said.

According to the court, the French man said he wanted to settle in Russia.

It added that he had previously undergone psychiatric treatment.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Source: Reuters

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:01

Estonian Olympic mountain biker Janika Lõiv's coach brings new training regime

15:26

Courts: Planned law change could penalize threats more than actual violence

14:55

No Russian troop buildup seen near Estonian border, says EDF chief

14:53

Tallinn may grant over a million euros for apartment emergency shelter upgrades

14:20

BC Kalev/Cramo takes 2-1 lead in Estonian basketball's finals series

13:50

Clearing snow from sidewalks will cost Tallinn €11 million each year

13:25

Stockpiling agency: 15% of gas stations have generators

12:54

Narva still missing 75 new teachers for next school year

12:35

Tallinn's Great Guild Hall exhibition explores the Hanseatic League's wealth

12:09

Feature | How two ideas from Estonia are inspiring positive change in Indonesia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.05

Russian navy steals Estonian university's wave buoy, takes it to Kaliningrad

27.05

Finnair faces tough choices that could affect Estonian flight connections

27.05

Finland treating helicopter crash which killed Estonians as criminal investigation

27.05

No new Russian military facilities visible close to Estonia's border, says EDF intelligence

27.05

Real estate would be cheaper if Tallinn cut red tape, entrepreneurs say

10:55

Russia detains Frenchman who crossed border from Estonia on a paddleboard

27.05

New hotel to be built in Tallinn's Pirita

27.05

Prosecutor: Pro-Kremlin agitator tried to set up armed anti-state militia in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo