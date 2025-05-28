Russia detains Frenchman who crossed border from Estonia on a paddleboard

A Frenchman has been detained in Russia after illegally crossing the River Narva from Estonia, Reuters news agency reported on Wednesday.

The man used a paddleboard to cross the river and was detained by Federal Security Service (FSB) border guards on arrival, a court in the Leningrad region said.

According to the court, the French man said he wanted to settle in Russia.

It added that he had previously undergone psychiatric treatment.

--

