Teachers call for 20 percent increase to minimum wage

On Tuesday, Estonian Minister of Education Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) met in Tartu with representatives of the Estonian Education Workers' Union, who want a pay rise for their members.

The Estonian Education Workers' Union is demanding a 20 percent increase in the minimum wage for teachers to €2,184 a month by next year. Such an increase would cost around €50 million from the state budget.

"We started, or rather continued, the negotiations over the 2026 minimum wage for teachers. In the hope that the employers would come to the table with a mandate – on this occasion, they did not, but the hope remains," said Reemo Voltri, chair of the Estonian Education Workers' Union.

"Indeed, we continued the consultation with the hope that this time we could also negotiate with all the principals at the table, but that did not happen today," said Minister of Education Kristina Kallas.

"The only one who can decide on salary increases is the one who holds the purse strings. Today, there not a cent has been put in the fund for salary increases from the state's side and, as the coalition agreement signed on Saturday also states, the salary increase for teachers will thus be negotiated during the budget discussions. The minister confirmed today that those numbers will not be available before September," added Piret Sapp, head of education in Järva Municipality.

Tuesday's meeting did not end with any new agreements.

