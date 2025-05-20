X!

Gallery: Teachers demonstrate over pay in front of Riigikogu

News
Protest outside the Riigikogu to draw attention to the importance of teachers.
Protest outside the Riigikogu to draw attention to the importance of teachers. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

A demonstration took place in front of the Riigikogu on Tuesday with the aim of drawing politicians' attention to the country's teacher recruitment crisis. The protestors also wanted to remind Estonia's political leaders that teachers' current salaries are not competitive.

The aim of the public event held in front of the Riigikogu on Tuesday was to advocate for education to be a priority for Estonian society and for every subsequent generation to grow up into being part of a responsible community that shapes Estonia's future and safeguards its security.

"From the perspective of national defense, educators have a responsibility to create an environment for young people to grow up well-educated, values-based and cohesive, not easily swayed by misinformation, excessive fear or extremist views. For this reason alone, a high level of education has to be maintained, and to that end, the teaching profession must be shown it is valued through actions," said Reemo Voltri, chair of the Estonian Education Workers' Union

Both security expert Rainer Saks and head of education at the Defense Resources Agency Aare Jamnes spoke at the event on topics related to the connections between education and national defense. 

Chair of the Estonian Theater Association Gert Raudsep and secretary general of the Estonian Medical' Association Katrin Rehemaa also shared their views with the crowd on the links between education and different spheres of life.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

New Pärnu bridge nears completion

19:51

Tartu sending 3 vehicles to sister city Lviv after fundraising campaign

19:48

PM critical of Social Insurance Board chief over pension pay out issues

19:36

Gallery: Teachers demonstrate over pay in front of Riigikogu

19:26

Watch: Eurovision winner 'Wasted Love' performed in Estonian

19:06

Estonian student becomes first foreigner to win South Korean beauty pageant prize

18:32

Authority wants average speed checks for Saaremaa's Kuivastu-Kuressaare road

18:04

Estonian MPs going on nuclear energy-focused visit to Canada

17:36

Tallinn to take over street lighting, terminate tender process

17:05

Toomas Annuk named new Estonian women's national basketball team head coach

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.05

Estonia joins Finland, Sweden in seeking EU approval to commercially hunt seals

19.05

Gallery: Tommy Cash arrives back in Estonia after Eurovision glory

16.05

Ukrainians demonstrate inefficiency of yesterday's war at Siil exercise

18.05

Tommy Cash: Sorry we came third

07:46

Russian authorities release Green Admire tanker seized after leaving Sillamäe Updated

18.05

Russia detains oil tanker after leaving Estonian port

19.05

Where are populations youngest and oldest in Estonia?

19.05

Agency: Estonia has urged ships to avoid Russian waters in Baltic Sea since 2022

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo