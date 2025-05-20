Gallery: Teachers demonstrate over pay in front of Riigikogu

A demonstration took place in front of the Riigikogu on Tuesday with the aim of drawing politicians' attention to the country's teacher recruitment crisis. The protestors also wanted to remind Estonia's political leaders that teachers' current salaries are not competitive.

The aim of the public event held in front of the Riigikogu on Tuesday was to advocate for education to be a priority for Estonian society and for every subsequent generation to grow up into being part of a responsible community that shapes Estonia's future and safeguards its security.

"From the perspective of national defense, educators have a responsibility to create an environment for young people to grow up well-educated, values-based and cohesive, not easily swayed by misinformation, excessive fear or extremist views. For this reason alone, a high level of education has to be maintained, and to that end, the teaching profession must be shown it is valued through actions," said Reemo Voltri, chair of the Estonian Education Workers' Union

Both security expert Rainer Saks and head of education at the Defense Resources Agency Aare Jamnes spoke at the event on topics related to the connections between education and national defense.

Chair of the Estonian Theater Association Gert Raudsep and secretary general of the Estonian Medical' Association Katrin Rehemaa also shared their views with the crowd on the links between education and different spheres of life.

