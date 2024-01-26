Teachers to gather outside Riigikogu again on Monday

The Estonian Education Personnel Union (EHL) will gather outside the Riigikogu again on Monday to call for higher wages. However, the union said it will not be a protest.

EHL information manager Janno Isat told ERR the purpose of the gathering is to remind the government of the teachers' demands.

The Riigkogu will not sit next week, but Isat hopes some members will still be open to meeting.

He said the teachers themselves wanted to gather at Toompea.

The police have already given permission.

Isat also noted that a representative of the emergency services will attend to show support.

On Monday (January 22), teachers gathered in front of the Riigikogu to protest on the first day of an open-ended strike. Teachers in south Estonia also demonstrated in solidarity on Wednesday.

The strike is set to continue on Monday.

The government has so far rejected plans to allocate an extra €10 million to the education budget to raise general education teachers' salaries in 2024.

