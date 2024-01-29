Gallery: Prime Minister Kallas meets teachers' representatives on Toompea

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) met with leaders of the ongoing teachers' strike on Monday, as the strike enters its second week.

The prime minister met with and spoke to Estonian Educational Personnel Union (EHL) leader Reemo Voltri outside the Stenbock House, seat of the Estonian government, and in front of the press pack Monday morning.

Assembled demonstrators including striking educators had organized a gathering outside the Riigikogu, and then made their way through the streets of Toompea the short distance to the Stenbock House.

The EHL says that the gathering is not a demonstration, but rather aimed at reminding the government of teachers' continued demands.

ERR reports that the strike itself continued Monday albeit with fewer participants, as some teachers have returned to work.

Protesters congregated outside the Riigikogu a week ago today, and then in Town Hall Square in central Tartu last Wednesday.

The strike, unprecedented in its length and scope in Estonia, is open-ended in terms of time-frame and involves general education teachers, though kindergarten and vocational school teachers went out on a solidarity strike Wednesday to Friday last week.

The principal demands concern teachers' pay, which the EHL and the strikers want to be set at 120 percent of the national average, by 2027. Additionally, equalizing monthly pay at €1,836 for this year, which would reportedly cost the state over €10 million, would likely lead to the end of the strike.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!