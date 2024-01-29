Before the play, theatergoers hear petition urging government to keep its promises

Today, tomorrow, and the day after, there will be solidarity actions at theaters to support the teachers' strike. Today's production of "Brother Antigone, Mother Oedipus" at the Estonian Drama Theater (Draamateater) opened with the players making an appeal.

According to the theater union, it's not just about money: "By valuing teachers, we also value culture, because teachers are the ones who train and nurture our culture bearers and promoters."

Actions in support of the strike take place in almost every venue. Before the performance, a petition will be read to the audience from the stage, urging the government to keep its promises.

"Promises must be kept. That's the simple lesson the teachers want to teach us today. We'll start in five minutes. Thank you for your support," said Gert Raudsep, the theater's director and an actor in the play, in a speech in support of the strike before the play "Brother Antigone, Mother Oedipus" began.

Two and a half millennia ago in ancient Athens, a drama competition featured the tragedies that inspired Estonian writer-director Mati Unt to create his "Thebes Cycle" nearly two decades ago. Remarkably, Unt's "Brother Antigone, Mother Oedipus" fared better than the ancient play, winning top honors in the Estonian Drama Competition. Now it is being revived, marking a poignant return of Mati Unt's enduring legacy.

