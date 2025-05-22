Gallery: Government goes back to high school during Narva visit

Estonia's government spent the day working at Narva Estonian High School on Thursday (May 22) as part of a two-day visit to Ida-Viru County.

On Wednesday and Thursday, ministers traveled to the northeastern region to meet with residents, entrepreneurs, and local government leaders.

Energy, entrepreneurship, Narva's growing role as a key EU border management hub, security, education, and culture were some of the topics under discussion.

On Wednesday evening, government members held a working dinner with local entrepreneurs to discuss how to improve the region's business climate and the broader future of Estonia's economy.

"We discussed potential joint steps by the government, the state, and businesses to boost the economy and people's prosperity, which in turn helps support national security," said Prime Minister Kristen Michal said in a statement.

Narva Museum director Maria Smorževskihh-Smirnova and Prime Minister Kristen Michal in Narva on May 22, 2025. Source: Raul Mee

On Thursday, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) met with students and teachers at Narva Estonian High School, and with Maria Smorževskihh-Smirnova, director of the Narva Museum, who was recently awarded Estonia's European of the Year award.

Government meetings, including a cabinet session, were held at Narva Estonian High School.

Ministers also took part in a working meeting with Ida-Viru local government leaders at Narva Museum, addressing upcoming regional challenges and the state's role in tackling them.

Interior minister Igor Taro (Eesti 200) focused on internal security and border management. He visited the Academy of Security Sciences, a border guard command center, and met with local police and rescue unit leaders.

Education and Research minister Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) took part in a first-grade Estonian language class.

Narva Estonian High School Principal Irene Käosaar showing ministers the school flag in Narva on May 22, 2025. Source: Raul Mee

Social Affairs minister Karmen Joller (Reform) met with representatives from Narva schools and the local hospital.

Regional Affairs minister Hendrik Johannes Terras (Eesti 200) met with the Ida-Viru Investment Agency to discuss support for regional development.

Culture minister Heidy Purga (Reform) visited Narva's Vaba Lava theater center and the Integration Foundation, and met with local cultural and educational institutions.

Infrastructure minister Kuldar Leis (Eesti 200) visited the ports of Kunda and Sillamäe and introduced a new €25 million support measure for developing environmentally friendly ships in Narva.

Economic Affairs and Industry minister Erkki Keldo (Reform) visited Sillamäe Port on Wednesday and today toured the Fortaco metalworks company.

Energy and Environment minister Andres Sutt (Reform) took part in meetings at Fortaco's industrial park and at Viru Keemia Grupp, focusing on energy policy and industrial investment.

This article was updated to add more details from the visit to Ida-Viru County.

--

