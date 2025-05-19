Minister: Coalition agreement to be finalized Saturday

Economic Affairs and Industry Minister Erkki Keldo, a lead Reform Party negotiator, said the coalition agreement is essentially complete and likely to be approved Saturday. However, some funding decisions will await the Finance Ministry's summer forecast.

"We just went over the final details today. The coalition agreement is essentially ready," Erkki Keldo told ERR.

He added that the Reform Party will present the agreement to its board and parliamentary group on Wednesday. On Saturday, it will be introduced to the party council for approval, after which it will be made public.

Keldo said Reform and Eesti 200 had differences in some areas, particularly over funding and timelines.

"But we agreed that precise funding decisions will be made alongside the summer economic forecast, when we can assess the budget situation and our options. We've jointly committed to major investments, the largest by far being in national defense," Keldo said.

"The only major financial commitments agreed so far are investments in defense and tax cuts," he added.

He noted there are still questions around the timing of certain reforms, such as road maintenance funding or making parental benefits more flexible. "These details will be reviewed in the budget process," he said.

According to Keldo, the coalition deal will inevitably spark debate over salary funds for police officers, rescue workers, teachers and cultural workers. "But we'll need to look at what's realistically possible within the state budget," he said.

