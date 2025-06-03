Estonian basketball player Matthias Tass instrumental in Belgium finals win

Estonian basketball player Matthias Tass's club BC Oostende opened their account in the Belgian championship final series with a massive 96:49 home win against Kangoeroes Basket Mechelen in the second game.

The Estonian got 19 minutes' court time, contributing 10 points (2-pointers 3/3, free throws 4/5), grabbing 10 rebounds, and blocking two shots.

Mechelen had won the opening series at home by a cat's whisker, 77:76.

The decisive breakaway in Monday's second came in the third quarter, with the hosts' lead having ballooned to 23 points.

Turnovers proved fatal for Mechelen, who committed as many as 21 to Oostende's 10.

The best-of-five series is now tied at one apiece with game three of the all-Flanders affair taking place Wednesday at Mechelen's home arena.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!