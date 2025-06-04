Estonian women's football team end Nations League campaign with win over Bulgaria

The Estonian women's national football team beat Bulgaria 1–0 away in their Nations League level C, Group 5 final game, placing them second in the group of three teams, not enough for promotion to level B.

Bulgaria notably played the entire second half with 10 women after defender Nikolata Boycheva was shown a red card just before half-time.

The game's lone goal came right at the end, in the first minute of time added on, when Loviise Männiste threaded through a brilliant pass to Kristina Teern. The latter had come off the subs' bench and duly slotted the ball into the Bulgarian net.

10-woman Bulgaria had a chance to draw level even at that late stage in proceedings, after being awarded a penalty, but Estonian 'keeper Katarina Elisabeth Käpa made good on saving Leonora Zheleva's attempt.

The win put Estonia second in their group behind Israel, albeit with a six-point gap and not enough to advance to level B – only the winners of the six groups plus the two best second-placed teams advanced.

