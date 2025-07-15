Estonian rally drivers Vaher and Jansen fourth in their class in Italy

Rally drivers Jaspar Vaher and Rait Jansen came fourth in the fourth round of the International Rally Cup season, the Rally Internazionale del Casentino, in Italy.

The pair, who race for MS Munaretto, ultimately finished 41.3 seconds behind the Rally4 class winners, Giacomo Guglielmini and Andrea Sarti (Peugeot 208 Rally4).

Vaher said after the race: "Our pace was very good, and we need to learn from the opening stage situation and do better next time. Everyone makes mistakes and it's part of the game. I'd like to thank MS Munaretto for the past two weeks in which they did a great job and the car ran well. Thanks of course also to my co-drivers Sandri and Raido, who also did excellent work and gave their best."

The Estonians faced a tough start in the rally, when they mistakenly completed only two laps instead of three during the 1.08 km city stage, causing no time to be recorded. Fortunately, they avoided major penalties, receiving the same time as the slowest crew in their class, plus 30 penalty seconds.

The competition continued on Saturday with six stages totaling 100.65 km. Starting in 16th, Vaher and Jansen posted the second-best time in the morning, climbing to fifth by lunch. They maintained a top-three position in the Rally4 category and finished the final stage, a long and dark challenge, in fourth.

On Saturday, they adjusted to tire differences between Pirelli and Hankook tires, managing understeer with setup tweaks. The final 30 km stage, run in full darkness, proved challenging, but they completed it cleanly with a solid time.

The final round of the International Rally Cup season, the Rally Valli della Carnia, takes place over the last weekend of September.

