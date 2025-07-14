Anna Maria Millend sets new 100m hurdles PB in Finland

Athlete Anna Maria Millend set a new 100-meter hurdles personal best at the recent athletics competition in Joensuu, Finland, putting in a time of 13.24 in the heats and improving on her previous record by one hundredth of a second.

In the final, she managed 14.47 and finished in seventh place.

Meanwhile, at the same meet, sprinter Õilme Võro advanced from the 100 meters heat with a time of 11.57, going on to finish second in the final with 11.49. The winner was local speedster Lotta Kemppinen with 11.19.

In the men's 800 m race, Uku Renek Kronbergs came second with a time of 1:46.96, behind Briton Jack Higgins (1:46.27). This was Kronbergs' personal best outdoors, though he has posted 1:46.84 indoors.

