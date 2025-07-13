Estonia's Mark Lajal one win away from main draw at Los Cabos Open

Estonia's top men's tennis player Mark Lajal (ATP No. 168) is one win away from the main draw at the ATP 250 Los Cabos Open in Mexico.

Lajal, who was seeded first in the qualifying, faced local player Lucka Lemaitre (ATP -) in the opening round, winning in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.

Lajal will now face either Moerani Bouzige (ATP No. 348) from New Zealand or Mexico's Alan Magadan (ATP No. 897) from Mexico in the next round. A win for the Estonian will secure his place in the main draw.

Russian Andrey Rublyov (ATP No. 14), is the top seed in the main draw. Other top 50 players in the field are Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ATP No. 27), Canada's Denis Shapovalov (ATP No. 30) and France's Quentin Halys (ATP No. 46).

Estonia's top women's player Elena Malõgina (WTA No. 469) is in action this Sunday in the MSC Hamburg Ladies Open. The Estonian faces Ukraine's Valeriya Strakhova (WTA No. 256) in the opening round of qualifying.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!