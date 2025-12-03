Ott Tänak confirms no WRC races in 2026

Estonian rally driver Ott Tänak will not be competing in a single WRC rally next year, he has confirmed.

Tänak, world champion in 2019, announced after the penultimate round of the 2025 season that he would be taking a break from the sport. However, speculation remained that this would be a sabbatical, or that he would guest race or come back to the sport at some point in the not too distant future.

When asked directly whether he would compete in any WRC round next year, Tänak replied: "No."

This would include even at his home race, Rally Estonia, which takes place in July. "I've already received all the offers and booked all my vacations for the weekends when rallies take place. So there's no chance of that," Tänak told the Finnish portal rallit.fi

He would not be drawn on whether this was a final decision and whether he and co-driver Martin Järveoja would ever be seen in a WRC car competitively again.

"Right now we have no plans. The first plan is to step away from the sport and switch the ignition off. We're still doing general physical training, but we'll see what happens. In any case, a couple of vacations are planned," Tänak added.

The Estonian had been with a mathematical, if slim, shot at a second world title towards the end of the 2025 season. His team, Hyundai, even let him forgo their points and allowed him to race for himself. Toyota had already bagged the constructors' title and the other Hyundai drivers, including reigning world champ Thierry Neuville (Belgium), were out of the running by then.

Co-driver Martin Järveoja (left) and driver Ott Tänak (right) after clinching the WRC world champion title in Catalunya, back in 2019. Source: Toyota Gazoo Racing Team

These hopes were put to bed at Rally Japan in early November, however, and Tänak announced his break from the WRC shortly afterwards.

His last race was at the season-closing Saudi Arabia rally, where he placed 11th.

There is a short turnaround time in the WRC: While the season usually ends in late November, the traditional season opener in Monte Carlo comes in late January. Tänak noted that he would take a break even from following the race this time around. "Our first vacation is exactly during Monte, so I definitely won't be following Monte," he chuckled.

"We've done this job full-time for 10–15 years. These have been fast years, but at the same time I've had the chance to chase my dreams. I'm grateful to my team and my family for allowing me to do it," Tänak added.

As for the things he will miss, Tänak said the cars were the star here. "They are fantastic, I will miss them," he said.

It is quite common for top WRC drivers to take sabbaticals or return for guest races. This year's champion, veteran driver Sebastien Ogier (France), is one example, bagging his ninth title in Saudi Arabia with Toyota after several seasons where he did not compete full-time. Double world champ Kalle Rovanperä (Finland) took time out in 2024, and also announced his retirement from WRC towards the end of this season. The other Sebastien, Loeb, also of France and also a nine-time world champion, has returned for guest drives in recent seasons.

The 2026 WRC seasons starts January 22.

