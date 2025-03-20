Ministry expanding protection of flying squirrels in Estonia

Climate Minister Yoko Alender (Reform) has approved a regulation that places 14 permanent flying squirrel habitats under protection, and expands the boundaries of seven existing protected habitats.

Finland and Estonia are the only EU nations which have known flying squirrel (the Siberian flying squirrel, Pteromys volans) populations of significant size, meaning that both countries play a crucial role in its conservation.

In Estonia, the flying squirrel belongs to the highest protection bracket, Category I.

However, habitats also require protection, and expansion, since the species' incidence, mainly in northeastern Estonia, is fairly fragmented.

The ministry's changes are aimed at ensuring even more effective protection for all previously unprotected or only part-protected flying squirrel habitats.

Timo Kark, head of the biodiversity protection department at the Ministry of Climate, said: "The flying squirrel is an extremely rare species in the EU, found only in Estonia and Finland. It is our responsibility to ensure the survival of this critically endangered species. The creation of new protected areas, the expansion of existing ones, and improving habitat connectivity are important steps in strengthening the flying squirrel population. Among other things, protecting permanent habitats will help improve the condition of the flying squirrel's habitats in Alutaguse rahvuspark, as the new permanent habitats will form a bridge between Alutaguse and other flying squirrel habitats."

"Monitoring data reveals that the flying squirrel is doing slightly better and has also reoccupied old habitats. This is a positive sign and gives cause for hope that the species' condition can be improved through habitat protection and the preservation of connectivity between areas. However, the discovery of new sites does not mean that the species' situation overall is good. Our flying squirrel populations are separated into smaller, isolated groups, which are weaker and one of the main reasons for the species' low numbers. As a result, we must try to better connect these isolated groups," Kark explained.

"The protection of the flying squirrel extends far beyond just one species. Preserving its habitats also helps protect many other old forest species, including owls, woodpeckers, and bats which nest in aspen tree cavities, as well as rare mosses, lichens, and fungi," Kark added.

The regulation increases the area of protected forests in Ida- and Lääne-Viru counties and in Jõgeva County, by 985.5 hectares, two-thirds of which are on state land.

The species prefers older mixed forests containing aspen and spruce, habitats for many other endangered species too.

The ministry said the long-term goal of flying squirrel conservation is to ensure a viable population consisting of at least 250 inhabited sites.

To achieve a favorable conservation status, a population of at least 1,000 sexually mature individuals is required.

The project has been under review for more than two years, so the approval of the regulation finalizes the lengthy process.

The ministry said that for forest owners, the move is a positive one, as it provides greater legal clarity on what they can do on their own properties and what compensation options are available.

Key actions going forward include ensuring a coherent network of inhabited sites, installing and maintaining artificial nesting sites, reducing predation pressure, studying the isolation of populations, and providing guidance to landowners.

The flying squirrel is found in the Russian Federation, in Belarus and in the far east, not only on mainland China and Korea but in Japan too.

Outlier examples have been so far found in Latvia too.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!