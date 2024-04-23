Spring flying squirrel monitoring shows shrinking habitats

Estonia's flying squirrel population is living in smaller areas than before, a new spring monitoring report by the state's Forest Management Center (RMK) shows.

This spring, RMK monitored 7,000 hectares of forest – 10 times more than usual – where flying squirrels are known to live. Three months of monitoring yielded 45 new sites.

However, according to observers, the size of their habitat is starting to shrink.

"All of these findings have come from within the known range of the flying squirrel, none from the periphery. In fact, we see that south of Avinurme, between Avinurme and Mustvee, the population has become much sparser than it was a few years ago," said RMK specialist Margus Pensa.

A forest suitable for flying squirrels has specific characteristics.

"You can tell just by how old the forest is. It is important that there is aspen, and it is also important that there is spruce, so that the forest is not very flat, i.e. it should not be visible," Kadri Rennel, head of flying squirrel monitors, told Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

The study confirmed there is a high probability that Estonian and Russian flying squirrels are in communication.

"There is still some connection with the Russian population of the Narva River, as there is a dispersal zone from Permisküla along the northern shore of the Peipsi," Pensa said.

Flying squirrels are found in eastern Estonia.

