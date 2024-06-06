Two new 'movement corridors' planted to increase flying squirrel habitats

New trees have been planted in Alutagu, Ida-Viru County to extend flying squirrels' habitats and decrease their isolation. Placed under electricity power lines, the tree should create movement corridors allowing the creatures to move through the trees to the forest.

Two new corridors were built by the State Forest Management Center (RMK) and constructed in these areas based on recent observation data.

"On the one hand, they can be seen spreading along the Narva River, along the northern shore of the Peipsi and the forest between it and the power line. On the other side of the line, there is less inhabited habitat than there could be. This is why it seems that the flying squirrel is moving along the forest along the line, looking for a suitable place and occasionally crossing over. With these corridors, we hope, the flying squirrel will more often have the idea or decision to cross the line," said RMK biodiversity and monitoring specialist Margus Pensa.

It was impossible to plant very tall trees under the electric power lines.

"We planted up to 10-meter growing species along the sides: bird cherry, mountain ash, and alder buckthorn. Under the lines, we planted the kind of species that grow up to three meters in height: various willow species and boxwood," said Pensa.

Elering agreed the trees will not be removed during line maintenance.

"Our purpose is to clean the lines of the corridor at least once every three to five years. We have notified our maintenance workers about the project and now that the planting has taken place, we have concretely notified them about the precise area and that the plants there should not be removed," said Elering board member Reigo Kebja.

Building the two corridors cost approximately €10,000. It is part of an eight-year project between Finland and Estonia to improve flying squirrel habitats.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!