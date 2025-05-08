Video: Wild boar piglet runs straight into the mouth of a bear

On Tuesday, April 15, a remarkable scene was captured on video in the Tarvastu hunting area in Viljandi County, where a brown bear chased a herd of wild boar gathered at bait. The bear managed to catch one piglet, Maaleht reports.

Priit Vahtramäe, a representative of the Viljandi County Hunters' Association and a board member of the Estonian Hunters' Society (EJS), said that this is simply part of nature, as the bear also needs to find food somehow.

"This video shows that not everyone is always so lucky. At the same time, the mother's instinct to teach the piglets to freeze in the face of danger saved most of them from becoming prey," Vahtramäe explained.

"The bear does not have very good eyesight, which is also evident in the video. That's what saved most of the piglets that were very close to it," he added.

