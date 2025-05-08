X!

Video: Wild boar piglet runs straight into the mouth of a bear

news
news

On Tuesday, April 15, a remarkable scene was captured on video in the Tarvastu hunting area in Viljandi County, where a brown bear chased a herd of wild boar gathered at bait. The bear managed to catch one piglet, Maaleht reports.

Priit Vahtramäe, a representative of the Viljandi County Hunters' Association and a board member of the Estonian Hunters' Society (EJS), said that this is simply part of nature, as the bear also needs to find food somehow.

"This video shows that not everyone is always so lucky. At the same time, the mother's instinct to teach the piglets to freeze in the face of danger saved most of them from becoming prey," Vahtramäe explained.

"The bear does not have very good eyesight, which is also evident in the video. That's what saved most of the piglets that were very close to it," he added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Maaleht

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:20

Government approves first proposals to reduce red tape

14:49

Legendary Estonian singer Els Himma dies

14:41

Video: Wild boar piglet runs straight into the mouth of a bear

14:37

Government makes VAT rise permanent

14:23

Kristjan Vassil: Joint Tallinn hospital would stifle healthy competition

14:09

Eesti Energia's revenue, profit up in first quarter of 2025

13:39

Elena Malõgina through to round two in Sweden after opponent concedes

13:36

Estonian daycares to be obligated to monitor children's development

13:06

Estonia revokes visa-free policy for Georgian officials over ongoing repressions

13:02

Germany's largest-ever exhibition of Estonian art opens in Dresden

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

11:41

Baltics close airspace to world leaders traveling to Russia for May 9 Updated

09:11

Police issue warning after bear spotted in Tallinn on Thursday morning Updated

06.05

Locked Shields 2025 cyber defense exercise gets underway in Tallinn

07.05

Russia's border city preparing Victory Day 'propaganda concert' for Narva residents

06.05

Escaped kangaroo faces tough odds in Estonian wilderness

07.05

Tallinn's planned Pelguranna tramway still worries locals

06.05

Possible fecal contamination found in Tartu area drinking water

06.05

Swedbank cuts Estonia's economic growth forecast for this year

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo