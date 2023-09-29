Police fine leader of Russian propaganda sticker campaign €500

The Police on Friday decided to hand a €500 fine to the 25-year-old leader of a campaign that spread Russian propaganda slogans.

The man repeatedly called on people to stick signs or stickers in their vehicles saying "я русский" ("I am Russian"), "отдел по рублей с нацизмом" ("Department of Anti-Nazism"), "сила в правде" ("truth is power"), and other symbols supporting Russian aggression.

Russian propaganda uses the same messages to justify its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The police issued a €500 fine for inciting hatred as a misdemeanor. If the man commits another similar act he could face criminal proceedings.

Raigo Prants, from the Lääne-Harju police station, said the signs were provocative and aimed to create tension and divide society.

"In a situation where Russia is waging a full-scale war against an independent Ukraine, such a sticker is an expression of support for the aggressor state," he said.

Prants said the police does not forbid anyone from expressing their nationality, but the purpose of these stickers is to provoke.

"This is borne out by the fact that we have received reports from upset people who have seen vehicles with stickers in urban spaces, and there are also examples of conflicts that have become physical," he said.

People who see these or similar symbols and slogans in public are encouraged to report them to the police by calling 112.

Prants said any kind of support for aggression and incitement of hatred will be dealt with seriously.

"To prevent danger and conflict, we have people remove provocative stickers. In cases where people do not agree to remove the sticker, the police can do it themselves or move the vehicle. We will start misdemeanor proceedings if you use a prohibited insignia," he said.

If no appeal is filed, the decision will enter into force on October 17.

