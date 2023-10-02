Daily: Estonian volunteer serving in Ukraine killed by Russian drone strike

Candles.
Candles. Source: Ülo Josing/ERR
An Estonian man serving with the International Legion has been killed in action in Eastern Ukraine, daily Postimees reports (link in Estonian).

This brings to two the number of Estonian citizens known to have fallen in the Ukraine war since the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation began in February 2022.

Postimees reports that Tanel Kriggul, call-sign Stinger, was killed in a Russian drone strike near the city of Lyman, Donetsk oblast, as confirmed to the daily by three sources serving in the same unit, when a house in which he was billeted was hit.

The International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine was formed by the Ukrainian government in February 2022 following the invasion.

In March this year, former Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) officer Ivo Jurak, also serving with the international legion, was killed in action near Bakhmut, Donetsk oblast.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

