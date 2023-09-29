Kallas: Border countries have important role in stopping sanctions evasion

News
Kaja Kallas and Petteri Orpo in Helsinki.
Kaja Kallas and Petteri Orpo in Helsinki. Source: Jürgen Randma/ Stenbocki maja
News

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) on Friday during a visit to Finland said EU countries bordering Russia play an important role in implementing and stopping sanctions evasion. Estonia is also arguing for a complete trade embargo on Russia, she said.

Kallas met with her Finnish counterpart Petteri Orpo to discuss cooperation between Estonia and Finland, defense matters as NATO allies, support for Ukraine, and topical issues within the European Union.

Speaking at a press conference, she said countries bordering Russia have an important role to play in establishing new sanctions, ensuring the more effective implementation of existing ones and hindering their evasion.

"Combined, our voices hold much more weight in convincing EU partners of the need to adopt stronger sanctions and to find solutions that limit opportunities for the sanctions to be evaded," the Estonian prime minister said.

Kaja Kallas. Source: Stenbocki maja

Due to Estonia and Finland's geographical location, a high proportion of goods pass through the two countries.

"Russia continues to commit war crimes and barbaric acts in Ukraine," she told journalists. "That is why trade with Russia must end. We are seeking to impose a complete trade embargo on Russia as well as significant restrictions on transit to third countries. We must also keep working to limit the money Russia is making from energy. Likewise, it is important that frozen Russian assets remain frozen until the country pays its war reparations in full."

Kallas also said that Estonia and Finland are on the same page in regard to all key matters. "Together we get things done," she said.

Kallas also met with President Sauli Niinistö, major Finnish companies and investors, and participated in the Helsinki Security Forum during her trip.

You can watch the press conference, in English, below.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:02

Kallas: Border countries have important role in stopping sanctions evasion

20:50

All Tallinn tram lines resume service on October 1

20:44

Retailers' association predicts difficult start to 2024

19:42

Police fine leader of Russian propaganda sticker campaign €500

19:38

Government agrees sugar tax is needed, but final details unconfirmed

19:11

Tallinn rejects motion to bar Russian, Belarusian diplomats from free rides

18:30

Former finance minister: State budget hinders Riigikogu's work

18:11

Rare spotting of elk with three calves in tow made in Võru County

17:53

ERR in Brussels: EU so far not reached final migration pact agreement

17:12

EDF colonel: Sevastopol strike shows nowhere in Crimea is safe from attack

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.09

Processing industry and startups laying off workers in Estonia

28.09

Astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann makes first trip to ancestors' home in Estonia

26.09

Estonia's parliament committee recommends using Königsberg not Kaliningrad

10:38

City of Tartu announces Helsinki flight link procurement

14:34

Tallinn's tram number 2 set to run on Vanasadama line

28.09

Photos: Large-scale crisis field exercise held just outside Tallinn Updated

16:03

Flash estimate: Inflation in Estonia dipped below 4 percent in September Updated

08:49

Sworn lawyer: There is a trend toward limiting freedom of expression

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: