Kallas: Border countries have important role in stopping sanctions evasion

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) on Friday during a visit to Finland said EU countries bordering Russia play an important role in implementing and stopping sanctions evasion. Estonia is also arguing for a complete trade embargo on Russia, she said.

Kallas met with her Finnish counterpart Petteri Orpo to discuss cooperation between Estonia and Finland, defense matters as NATO allies, support for Ukraine, and topical issues within the European Union.

Speaking at a press conference, she said countries bordering Russia have an important role to play in establishing new sanctions, ensuring the more effective implementation of existing ones and hindering their evasion.

"Combined, our voices hold much more weight in convincing EU partners of the need to adopt stronger sanctions and to find solutions that limit opportunities for the sanctions to be evaded," the Estonian prime minister said.

Kaja Kallas. Source: Stenbocki maja

Due to Estonia and Finland's geographical location, a high proportion of goods pass through the two countries.

"Russia continues to commit war crimes and barbaric acts in Ukraine," she told journalists. "That is why trade with Russia must end. We are seeking to impose a complete trade embargo on Russia as well as significant restrictions on transit to third countries. We must also keep working to limit the money Russia is making from energy. Likewise, it is important that frozen Russian assets remain frozen until the country pays its war reparations in full."

Kallas also said that Estonia and Finland are on the same page in regard to all key matters. "Together we get things done," she said.

Kallas also met with President Sauli Niinistö, major Finnish companies and investors, and participated in the Helsinki Security Forum during her trip.

You can watch the press conference, in English, below.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!