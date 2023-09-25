Kallas to make official visit to Finland on Friday

Petteri Orpo and Kaja Kallas at a press conference in July 2023.
Petteri Orpo and Kaja Kallas at a press conference in July 2023. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) will meet with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo and President Sauli Niinistö on Friday during a working visit to Helsinki.

Kallas will discuss strengthening bilateral relations, security, and the future of the EU with Orpo, a press release said on Monday.

"Finland has always held a special place in the hearts of Estonians. I am delighted to visit Finland. After Finland joined NATO, we have made a leap forward in our defense and security cooperation. Finland has also been a very good partners to us in the EU. We aim to further enhance our bilateral relations," the prime minister said.

Kallas will also participate in the Helsinki Security Forum's opening panel with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and German Marshall Fund President Heather Conley. 

The prime minister will also meet Finnish investors and businesses at the Estonian embassy.

Kallas and Orpo last met in Tallinn in July, shortly after the new Finnish government took office.

Editor: Barbara Oja, Helen Wright

