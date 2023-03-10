Paper: First Estonian loses life in Ukraine war

Former Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) officer Ivo Jurak was killed in action near the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on Tuesday, daily Postimees reports.

Jurak is the first Estonian known to have fallen in the Ukraine war.

Postimees reports (link in Estonian) that Jurak had been fighting for the Ukrainian foreign legion since autumn last year, and was killed by artillery fire on Tuesday this week.

He had served as a staff officer in the EDF's suoport command movement coordination center (Liikumise koordineerimise keskus) and was also a former intelligence chief in the Scouts Battalion (Scoutspataljon) and Guard Battalion (Vahipataljon).

Bakhmut has been under siege from Russian forces for many months now in an attritional campaign which has seen heavy losses incurred on the Russian side. Only small numbers of civilians remain in the city.

The International Legion of Territorial Defence of Ukraine was formed shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, in February 2022.

