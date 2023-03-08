Estonian Police send uniforms and protective equipment to Ukraine

News
Ukrainian flag with Estonian flag in the background.
Ukrainian flag with Estonian flag in the background. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

One thousand police uniforms, protective shoes for dogs and food are on their way to Ukraine after a donation by the Estonian department of the International Police Association (IPA).

A bus full of aid is on its way to Ukraine after a request from the Ukrainian police force through the IPA.

The Estonian police recently changed its uniform and almost new and little-used items have been donated, Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Pärnu Police Station head Üllar Kütt said the clothes were customized before being dispatched.

"We have removed our police insignia and our emblems and replaced them with Ukrainian police insignia. And there are about a thousand of them here. In addition to that, there are policeman's uniforms, thermal jackets, and thermal socks. Basically, this is exactly the kind of stuff that the Ukrainians themselves have said they need," he said.

Uno Laas, the IPA's Estonian president, said a request was also made for aid for working police dogs.

This included more than two tonnes of food and protective boots which prevent dogs from getting injuries when they walk around blast sites with broken glass.

"For the money for the dog food, we have to thank the Estonian people who have supported the Estonian branch of the Police Association, we have a campaign and the campaign is still running," Laas said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

20:37

Estonian Police send uniforms and protective equipment to Ukraine

20:11

Riigikogu election turnout confirmed as 63.7 percent

19:48

Pevkur calls on EU to back Estonia's joint ammunition procurement plan

19:24

Estonian MFA summons Georgian ambassador over 'foreign agents' bill Updated

19:16

Kallas 'quite optimistic' after first coalition negotiation meeting Updated

18:30

Tipner Trophy quarter finals set for April 11 and 12

18:02

Helme: 'I am arguing against Reform ministers, not EDF chief'

18:00

Niguliste Church faces delayed opening due to technical problems

17:11

Tallinn bringing pedestrians aboveground, but tunnels slated to remain

16:50

Gallery: Reform, SDE, Eesti 200 start coalition negotiations

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

07.03

Kaja Kallas: Reform inviting Eesti 200, Social Democrats to coalition talks Updated

07.03

Kaja Kallas: Estonian budget has to be reduced

06.03

Reform Party takes landslide win in 2023 Riigikogu elections

11:02

Baltic Tours suspected of fraud by European Public Prosecutors' Office

08:04

40 MPs at last Riigikogu failed to get reelected Sunday

10:41

Daily predicts ministerial posts in Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition

19:16

Kallas 'quite optimistic' after first coalition negotiation meeting Updated

07.03

Kristina Kallas: We want minister candidates questioned by Riigikogu

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: