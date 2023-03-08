Estonian Police send uniforms and protective equipment to Ukraine

One thousand police uniforms, protective shoes for dogs and food are on their way to Ukraine after a donation by the Estonian department of the International Police Association (IPA).

A bus full of aid is on its way to Ukraine after a request from the Ukrainian police force through the IPA.

The Estonian police recently changed its uniform and almost new and little-used items have been donated, Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Pärnu Police Station head Üllar Kütt said the clothes were customized before being dispatched.

"We have removed our police insignia and our emblems and replaced them with Ukrainian police insignia. And there are about a thousand of them here. In addition to that, there are policeman's uniforms, thermal jackets, and thermal socks. Basically, this is exactly the kind of stuff that the Ukrainians themselves have said they need," he said.

Uno Laas, the IPA's Estonian president, said a request was also made for aid for working police dogs.

This included more than two tonnes of food and protective boots which prevent dogs from getting injuries when they walk around blast sites with broken glass.

"For the money for the dog food, we have to thank the Estonian people who have supported the Estonian branch of the Police Association, we have a campaign and the campaign is still running," Laas said.

--

