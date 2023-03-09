Russia sanctions over 100 Baltic citizens

Russia has introduced personal sanctions against 144 citizens in the Baltic states who the government deems "hostile" to Moscow, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was responding to "active lobbying" by the three countries against Russia and "interference in our internal affairs, inciting Russophobic sentiments".

Other reasons given included removing the remaining Soviet monuments in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and sending military aid to Ukraine.

Government officials, journalists, lawmakers and other public figures were included in the sanctions, Reuters said.

Relations between the Baltics and Moscow have nosedived since Russia launched its full-scale war on Ukraine last year. Diplomatic representation has been reduced to a minimum.

